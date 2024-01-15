JCP's Shii Vows to Oust Kishida from Power

Newsfrom Japan

Atami, Shizuoka Pref., Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Communist Party Chairman Kazuo Shii on Monday emphasized that the JCP will make all-out efforts to remove from power Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, hit by a political funds scandal at his party.

Kishida's administration "has been driven into a terminal situation," Shii said on the first day of a four-day JCP convention in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan. The convention took place for the first time in four years.

"I will do my best to make the Kishida administration resign," Shii said, adding that the scandal is not a problem that can be solved by passing the reins of government within Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party.

JCP policy leader Tomoko Tamura said, "The biggest power to break the political deadlock will be generated when (our party) makes a leap forward in a general election" of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the country's parliament.

The party will decide its leadership appointments Thursday, the final day of the convention. The focus is whether Shii will step down. If Shii does depart, Tamura is seen as a possible successor.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]