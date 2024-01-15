FOCUS: Noto Beef at Risk of Starving after Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Noto, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Top-ranking "wagyu" beef cattle on the Noto Peninsula are at the brink of starving to death because of a feed shortage in the aftermath of a huge earthquake that struck hard the peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture on New Year's Day.

The road used by large trucks to bring grass and feedstuff to Noto Ranch & Co., the leading feeder of Noto beef, a wagyu variety, in the town of Noto, has yet to be restored.

"Feedstuff will run out in another week or two," said Masaru Hirabayashi, the 40-year-old manager of the ranch. "I feel bitter about being unable to be responsible for their lives."

Hirabayashi moved from Gunma Prefecture, where his family runs a ranch, in 2014 to help promote Noto beef production in Ishikawa. Thanks to great care, Noto Ranch's beef won a contest jointly held by Ishikara and neighboring Toyama Prefecture eight times in a row. The ranch feeds about 1,000 cows and ships some 500 of them a year.

The New Year's Day earthquake rattled the cowshed so much that it was impossible to stand.

