Japan, U.S., S. Korea Rap North's Latest Missile Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Senior diplomats of Japan, the United States and South Korea strongly condemned Sunday's ballistic missile launch by North Korea, in their phone talks held on Monday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The bureau chief-level officials shared the view that the latest launch was a violation of related U.N. Security Council resolutions and poses a threat to the peace and safety of the region and international society, according to the ministry.

The officials affirmed that the three countries will work together in dealing with the matter, and also exchanged opinions on military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

The teleconference was attended by Hiroyuki Namazu, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, Jung Pak, deputy special representative for North Korean affairs at the U.S. Department of State, and Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

Regarding the latest launch, North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Monday that the country successfully conducted a test-firing of an intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile with a hypersonic maneuverable controlled warhead.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]