Japan Vows to Continue to Support Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--A senior Japanese government official conveyed to Ukraine Tokyo's willingness to continue to support the country that has been under Russian invasion, the Japanese government said Monday.

Japanese deputy national security adviser Keiichi Ichikawa conveyed the message when he met with Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in Switzerland on Sunday.

Ichikawa, who doubles as assistant chief cabinet secretary, also took part in an international conference on peace in Ukraine. In the conference, where the participants discussed a 10-point peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ichikawa said that the rule by force, or a big country subjugating a small country by force, should never be allowed.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]