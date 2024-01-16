Reconstructed Ishikawa Temple Devastated in New Year's Day Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The powerful earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on New Year's Day devastated a historic temple that had only recovered from a prior earthquake less than three years ago.

The roughly 700-year-old Sojiji Soin temple in the Monzenmachi district of the city of Wajima suffered heavy damage despite its 2021 declaration of "complete reconstruction" from a March 2007 quake.

"I didn't expect such a thing to happen in a moment after 14 years of hardship," one temple official said. "I am at a loss for words."

At the temple, the Zen-etsuro corridor registered as a national tangible cultural property had collapsed, and many other things such as steps at the temple gate and stone lanterns were also heavily damaged.

A monument inscribed with a poem had turned and faced backward, indicating the intensity of the tremor.

