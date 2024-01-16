Evacuation Drills Paid Off in Tsunami-Hit Noto Area in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Suzu, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--All residents in a district in the Noto Peninsula managed to evacuate safely from tsunami waves unleashed by the 7.6-magnitude earthquake Jan. 1, thanks to years of disaster evacuation drills.

"It wasn't a miracle. The drills paid off," said a resident of the Jikeshimode district of Misaki in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, at the tip of the central Japan peninsula.

The district has 90 residents, mostly aged people. Although many houses collapsed due to the quake, all residents managed to evacuate to a higher ground within five minutes.

Tsunami waves began to hit the district, home to Suzu Shrine, said to have been built some 2,000 years ago, shortly after the 7.6-magnitude temblor struck around 4:10 p.m. Jan. 1.

The disaster left furniture, tires and wooden debris of houses scattered all over the district, especially on seaside roads and the beach.

