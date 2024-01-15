Emperor Offers Condolences to Noto Quake Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito expressed his condolences Monday to the victims of a powerful earthquake that hit hard the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture on New Year's Day.

He also conveyed his sympathy to bereaved families and other afflicted people in central Japan, at a ceremony marking the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

It was the first time for the Emperor to state his feelings about the disaster in public, although he made Ishikawa Governor Hiroshi Hase know how he felt through his close aide on Jan. 5.

"There are many people who are still unaccounted for or have been forced to evacuate, and I sincerely hope for swift progress in relief and restoration operations," the Emperor said in a speech at the ceremony.

He also said he "deeply appreciates efforts" being made by those engaged in disaster response activities in the cold and harsh weather conditions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]