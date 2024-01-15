JAL Unveils New Flagship Aircraft with "Private Suites"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines unveiled to the media Monday at Tokyo's Haneda Airport its new flagship aircraft for international passenger services, featuring its first private areas with doors.

The airline plans to introduce the Airbus A350-1000 aircraft with such "enclosed private suites" for first- and business-class passengers this month, aiming to attract travelers seeking a comfortable flight experience.

The aircraft has six seats in first class, 54 in business class, 24 in premium economy class and 155 in regular economy class. Each seat has a 4K superhigh-definition display screen.

First-class seats are wider than those of conventional aircraft and have no overhead storage rack.

The aircraft, which has a high fuel efficiency, also features the world's first headphone-free stereo system with built-in headrest speakers for seats in first and business classes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]