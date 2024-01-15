2 Weeks after Noto Quake, 16,000 People Still Evacuated

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Two weeks on, about 16,000 people afflicted by the Noto Peninsula earthquake remained in evacuation shelters in Ishikawa Prefecture, prefectural government officials said Monday.

The number of people who were still unaccounted for stood at 22 as of 2 p.m. the same day, down from 24 the previous day, according to the officials.

The death toll from the powerful central Japan earthquake came to 222, with the number of those who died of indirect causes related to the disaster rising one to 14.

The prefectural government announced the names and other information about 23 victims after obtaining consent from their bereaved families. Of them, 18 died in collapsed houses and four in landslides.

Ishikawa Governor Hiroshi Hase said the announcement was made on the grounds that "the victims' dignities and values as well as reporting their deaths to related people are matters of public interest."

