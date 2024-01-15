39 Pct of Japan Firms in China Expect Chinese Economy to Worsen

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Of Japanese-affiliated companies operating in China, 39 pct expect deterioration of the Chinese economy in 2024, apparently reflecting a slump in the country's real estate sector, a survey by the Japanese Chamber Commerce and Industry in China showed Monday.

Responding firms that said the Chinese economy would likely deteriorate accounted for 12 pct of the total, while those that expect the economy to deteriorate somewhat made up 27 pct, according to the survey.

The combined share of responding companies that expect the Chinese economy to either improve or somewhat improve stood at 25 pct.

The survey was conducted on some 8,000 Japanese-affiliated firms in China between Nov. 23 and Dec. 13 last year, with 1,713 of them giving valid responses.

It also showed that 48 pct said in 2023 they either reduced investment in China from the previous year or made no investment in the country. This was higher than 15 pct that said they either substantially boosted or boosted investment in China.

