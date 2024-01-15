40 Pct of TSE Prime Firms Disclose Ways to Lift Stock Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange said Monday that 660, or 40 pct, of the companies listed on its top-tier Prime section had disclosed measures to improve their capital efficiency and stock prices as of the end of 2023.

Among them were Kirin Holdings Co., Nippon Steel Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Honda Motor Co., Mitsubishi Corp. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. But the list did not include such notable companies as Toyota Motor Corp. and Fast Retailing Co.

The TSE plans to release an update to the list every month, hoping that more companies will disclose such information.

In March 2023, the TSE asked companies listed on its Prime and Standard sections to present and implement specific measures to improve their capital efficiency and stock prices.

In particular, the TSE called on companies with a price-to-book ratio of less than 1, or market capitalization standing below their net assets, to improve their capital efficiency.

