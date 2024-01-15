Nippon Ishin, Maehara's New Party Agree to Form Diet Groups

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and a new political party created by lawmaker Seiji Maehara on Monday agreed to form unified groups in both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Nippon Ishin leader Nobuyuki Baba and Maehara, who heads the new party for realizing free education after leaving the opposition Democratic Party for the People last year, signed a policy accord. They will consider merging their parties eventually.

The unified Diet groups are set to have 45 lawmakers in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, and 21 in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

The accord calls for jointly realizing political reform through a change of government. It lists free education, a constitutional revision, the development of self-reliant defense capabilities and a labor law review among key policies.

Baba told a press conference he has felt that his party is closer to Maehara's in policy directions than any other party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]