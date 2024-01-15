Taiwan's President-Elect Shows Eagerness to Visit Japan
Newsfrom JapanWorld
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Taipei, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan's president-elect, Lai Ching-te, has shown eagerness to visit Japan, the leader of a pro-Taiwan nonpartisan group of Japanese lawmakers said Monday.
Former National Public Safety Commission Chairman Keiji Furuya, the nonpartisan group leader, told Japanese reporters in Taipei that during their meeting Sunday, a day after Taiwan's presidential election, he asked Lai to visit Japan after his inauguration in May.
According to Furuya, Lai did not give a clear answer but indicated his eagerness to visit Japan as he loves the country.
But it would be difficult to realize a visit to Japan by the Taiwanese president, which would meet strong opposition from China and make a significant impact on Japan-China relations.
Furuya also held talks with incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]