Taiwan's President-Elect Shows Eagerness to Visit Japan

Taipei, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan's president-elect, Lai Ching-te, has shown eagerness to visit Japan, the leader of a pro-Taiwan nonpartisan group of Japanese lawmakers said Monday.

Former National Public Safety Commission Chairman Keiji Furuya, the nonpartisan group leader, told Japanese reporters in Taipei that during their meeting Sunday, a day after Taiwan's presidential election, he asked Lai to visit Japan after his inauguration in May.

According to Furuya, Lai did not give a clear answer but indicated his eagerness to visit Japan as he loves the country.

But it would be difficult to realize a visit to Japan by the Taiwanese president, which would meet strong opposition from China and make a significant impact on Japan-China relations.

Furuya also held talks with incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen.

