Japan Reopens Embassy in Libya

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan reopened its embassy in Libya on Monday as the security situation there has improved to some extent, the Foreign Ministry said.

The embassy, which had been closed since 2014, will focus on coordination with the Libyan government for the time being to operate with the minimum size of personnel. Consular services will be provided at a temporary office in Tunisia, a neighbor of Libya.

Meanwhile, Japan will keep its travel advisory for Libya at Level 4, the highest of its four-tier warning system, urging Japanese nationals there to evacuate.

