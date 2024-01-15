3.85 Pct Pay Hike Forecast for Japan 2024 "Shunto"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's upcoming "shunto" spring wage negotiations are forecast to result in a pay hike of 3.85 pct on average, a survey by a think tank showed Monday.

The figure exceeded the average hike of 3.6 pct agreed in the 2023 labor-management talks.

The survey by the Japan Center for Economic Research is based on forecasts by 36 economists. Projected averages of pay hikes ranged from 3.2 pct to 5 pct.

On average, pay scales are forecast to be raised by 2.15 pct while regular raises are put at 1.7 pct, according to the survey.

The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, the umbrella body of labor unions nationwide, plans to demand a wage hike of at least 5 pct in the upcoming shunto, a more ambitious target than the previous year.

