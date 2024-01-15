Japan FSA to Order Sompo Japan to Improve Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Financial Services Agency plans to issue a business improvement order to Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. as early as this month over insurance fraud at used car dealer Bigmotor Co., sources said Monday.

The regulatory watchdog has judged that there was a problem with the nonlife insurer's internal management system, given that it resumed transactions with Bigmotor although it was aware of the company's misconduct.

Under the insurance business law, the FSA is expected to order Sompo Japan to create and implement an improvement plan and identify who are responsible.

The agency also plans to issue a business improvement order to Sompo Japan's parent, Sompo Holdings Inc., urging it to review its supervisory system as it failed to prevent the problem.

The FSA began its on-site inspections of Sompo Japan in September 2023. It investigated the insurer's close relationship with Bigmotor, which accepted many Sompo Japan employees sent on loan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]