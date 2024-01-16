Toyota Plans Global Output of 10.3 M. Units in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. has notified major parts makers of a plan to produce 10.3 million units of Toyota and Lexus vehicles worldwide in 2024, it was learned Monday.

The level would mark a second consecutive annual record high. Toyota will increase production in light of brisk sales of hybrid vehicles in Japan and overseas after shortages of parts such as semiconductors have been almost resolved.

Of the total, 3.4 million units will be built in Japan, exceeding the level of 3 million units Toyota regards as the minimum necessary to maintain jobs in the country. Overseas production is forecast at 6.9 million units.

Global production in 2025 is expected to exceed that in 2024.

For the 11 months through November 2023, Toyota's global production totaled 9.23 million units, up about 10 pct from a year before.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]