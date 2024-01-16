LDP Hears Opinions on Political Reform from Members

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Liberal Democratic Party held on Tuesday a meeting to hear opinions on political reform from all of its member lawmakers following the high-profile political funds scandal involving factions of the ruling party.

"We need to deepen discussion to regain trust. I want to hear your passionate opinions," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, president of the LDP, said at the second meeting of its new headquarters tasked with promoting political reform.

At the first meeting of the headquarters on Thursday, former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and others called on the party to dissolve its factions.

The LDP's leadership plans to draw up an interim report this month, but it may struggle to find a consensus.

