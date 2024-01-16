7 Senior Abe Faction Members to Avoid Prosecution in Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors are planning not to indict seven senior members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's biggest faction over a high-profile political funds scandal, people familiar with the investigation said Tuesday.

Investigators from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office apparently concluded that there is no enough evidence to prove the guilt of the seven lawmakers in the LDP faction previously led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The seven are former education minister Ryu Shionoya, former LDP policy chief Hakubun Shimomura, former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, former industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, former LDP parliamentary affairs chief Tsuyoshi Takagi, Hiroshige Seko, former secretary-general for LDP lawmakers in the House of Councillors, and former LDP policy head Koichi Hagiuda.

According to people familiar with the matter, the Abe faction set sales quotas for fundraising party tickets for member lawmakers. Revenues in excess of the quotas were kicked back to the lawmakers, with such money allegedly turned into slush funds and not included in their political funds reports in violation of the political funds control law.

In addition, 10 or more Abe faction lawmakers are suspected of creating slush funds by not giving the excess revenues to the faction. Such funds were also not included in their fund reports.

