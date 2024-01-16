Daihatsu to Lose Certificates for 3 Models over Test Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese transport ministry said Tuesday that it plans to revoke type certificates for three vehicle models made by Daihatsu Motor Co., including the Gran Max, over its involvement in fraudulent safety tests.

The other two affected models are the Town Ace, which is supplied to Toyota Motor Corp., and the Bongo, which is provided to Mazda Motor Corp.

The ministry will make an official decision to revoke the type certificates after hearing from Daihatsu on Jan. 23. Type certificates are required to mass-produce a certain model.

“It’s a big problem that might threaten the trustworthiness of the Japanese manufacturing industry,” transport minister Tetsuo Saito told a press conference, referring to Daihatsu’s fraudulent vehicle tests.

In crash tests to obtain type certificates for the three models, Daihatsu tampered air bags so that they inflate automatically with a timer, although they are actually meant to inflate when a crash is detected by a sensor, according to the ministry.

