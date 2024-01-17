Fujitsu Sees Moral Responsibility over British Post Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

London, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fujitsu Ltd. has a moral responsibility to help compensate British post office workers wrongly prosecuted due to its faulty accounting system, a senior official said Tuesday.

"I would like to apologize for our parts in this appalling miscarriage of justice," Paul Patterson, CEO of British unit Fujitsu Services Ltd., told a House of Commons committee meeting.

"I think there is a moral obligation" for the Japanese parent to play a role in compensating those affected, said Patterson, also corporate executive officer at Fujitsu.

Details of the compensation should be determined "when our responsibility is very clear," Patterson added.

"There are many parties involved" in the scandal, he said, indicating that it will take time to resolve the problem.

