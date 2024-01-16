Keidanren Calls for Stronger Commitment to Pay Hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, called for member companies' stronger commitment to wage increases in its guidelines released Tuesday for this year's "shunto" spring labor-management wage talks.

In the guidelines, Keidanren, the country's largest business lobby, positioned the upcoming shunto talks as "extremely important in terms of whether the momentum toward realizing structural wage growth can be maintained and strengthened."

The guidelines urge Keidanren member companies to "actively consider and implement wage increases with stronger determination and resolve than in 2023," when wage increases hit a 31-year high.

"The Japanese economy won't grow if (wage hikes) are only temporary," Komatsu Ltd. Chairman Tetsuji Ohashi, who also chairs Keidanren's Committee on Management and Labor Policy, told a news conference. "It's important for society as a whole to work (on wage increases)."

In the 2024 guidelines, companies are urged to pay particular attention to higher prices and consider raising monthly pay scales, as well as providing inflation-linked additional bonuses.

