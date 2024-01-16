Daihatsu to Lose Certificates for 3 Models over Test Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese transport ministry on Tuesday began procedures to revoke type certificates for three vehicle models made by Daihatsu Motor Co., including the Gran Max, over its involvement in fraudulent safety tests.

The other two affected models are the Town Ace, which is supplied to Toyota Motor Corp., and the Bongo, which is provided to Mazda Motor Corp.

The ministry will make an official decision to revoke the type certificates after hearing from Daihatsu on Jan. 23. Type certificates are required to mass-produce a certain model.

It would become the third revocation of a type certificate by the ministry, which has taken such actions against Hino Motors Ltd. and Toyota Industries Corp. The revocation will effectively prevent Daihatsu from producing the three models, although it will not stop people from driving already sold ones.

Also on Tuesday, the ministry ordered Daihatsu to come up with measures to prevent any reoccurrence based on the road traffic law. The order was issued for the second time, after the first one against Hino Motors in 2022.

