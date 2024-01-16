Sompo Holdings Blamed for Flawed Supervision over Bigmotor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--An investigative report Tuesday blamed Japanese nonlife insurer Sompo Holdings Inc. for its flawed supervision of a key unit over insurance fraud at used car dealer Bigmotor Co.

Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., the unit, resumed introducing its customers to Bigmotor although it was aware of the car dealer's misconduct.

Sompo Holdings, which was informed of the resumption afterward, "underestimated related risks and thus failed to take specific proactive measures," said the final report, released by the company.

The report, compiled by an outside investigative committee including lawyers, said that Sompo Holdings CEO and Chairman Kengo Sakurada and others were briefed by Sompo Japan on the fraud at a meeting Aug. 31, 2022.

But the briefing "lacked negative information," such as Bigmotor's organizational involvement in the misconduct, according to the report.

