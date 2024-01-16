Yamato Transport Helping Noto Quake Relief Supply Delivery

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Logistics company Yamato Transport Co. is helping local government officials sort relief supplies and send them to victims of the recent deadly earthquake in the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan.

Piles of relief supplies have been delivered to the prefecture from central and local governments and companies nationwide, overwhelming officials of the prefectural government working at a relay point.

In Ishikawa, relief supplies such as food and water are first taken to an industrial exhibition hall in its capital, Kanazawa, and then sent to disaster-hit areas by the Self-Defense Forces and the prefectural trucking association.

As more and more items arrive, the work of sorting relief supplies gets complicated.

On Jan. 9, Yamato Transport started giving advice to prefectural officials at the hall about ways to effectively handle and organize goods and streamline logistics.

