Japan Govt Revises FY 2024 Draft Budget following Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted a revised fiscal 2024 draft budget Tuesday to double contingency reserves to 1 trillion yen, following the Jan. 1 earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula.

It is unusual for the government to modify a draft budget soon after it is adopted. The new draft will be submitted to the ordinary parliamentary session set to begin on Jan. 26 so that it will be enacted by the March 31 end of fiscal 2023.

Contingency reserves are a pool of funds in a state budget whose use is not specified. The money is used to deal with unexpected events such as natural disasters and economic crises.

The reserves for the next fiscal year starting in April will double from the 500 billion yen envisioned in the previous draft budget, adopted late last month.

The increase will push up the overall general-account spending to 112,571.7 billion yen, still down from the record high of 114,381.2 billion yen under the fiscal 2023 initial budget.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]