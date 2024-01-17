Japan LDP Lawmakers Divided over Faction Dissolution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party were divided Tuesday over the proposed dissolution of intraparty factions at the center of a high-profile political funds scandal.

In the second meeting of its headquarters tasked with promoting political reform, the LDP heard opinions from member lawmakers about reform measures and steps to prevent violations of the political funds control law.

The meeting, attended by about 150 people, lasted about three hours. The participants were almost equally split over whether to dissolve or maintain factions.

"It's a very serious situation," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the LDP's president, told the meeting. "We must unite and confront (the situation) with a strong sense of crisis."

"The LDP must change in order to regain the trust of the public," he also said, pointing to the need to improve the transparency of political funds and the party system in which factions play major roles.

