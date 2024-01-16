Quake-Hit Central Japan Students to Start Group Evacuations

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Some 250 of the 401 junior high school students in Wajima, hit hard by the 7.6-magnitude earthquake Jan. 1, will start collective evacuations from the city in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on Wednesday.

The students will move to the Ishikawa city of Hakusan and take classes there. They are expected to stay in the city for about two months.

The Ishikawa city of Suzu also has a collective evacuation plan. It is seeking residents wishing to participate.

The Ishikawa prefectural government said it can accommodate some 30,000 people in secondary evacuation facilities, such as hotels, to which evacuees in makeshift shelters can move.

Still, only 1,278 people were using secondary evacuation facilities as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

