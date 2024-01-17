Nippon Yusen Suspends Transits in Red Sea

Newsfrom Japan

London, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--All vessels operated by Nippon Yusen K.K. have suspended navigation through the Red Sea amid heightened tensions in waters off Yemen, officials at the Japanese shipping company said Tuesday.

The move comes as U.S. and British forces had issued a warning against approaching the area after the launch of their airstrikes on Houthi forces in Yemen.

Nippon Yusen has already instructed its vessels sailing near the Red Sea to wait in safe waters and is considering route changes, according to a company official.

In November, the Houthis seized a Nippon Yusen-operated ship. Attacks by the Houthis on commercial vessels have led many shipping firms to halt transits in the area.

Ocean Network Express, a container shipping company owned by Nippon Yusen and two other Japanese shipping firms, last month said that its ships would suspend navigation through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal for the time being.

