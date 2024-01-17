Students Leave Quake-Hit Japan City on Group Evacuation

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--A total of 258 junior high school students left their families in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Wednesday on a group evacuation following the powerful earthquake that struck the central Japan prefecture on New Year's Day.

The students will stay at prefectural lodging facilities in the southern Ishikawa city of Hakusan for up to about two months.

The group evacuation was arranged to ensure spaces for students to study, after all three public junior high schools in Wajima became evacuation centers following the quake, according to the Wajima board of education. This makes holding classes there difficult.

On Wednesday morning, students from Wajima Junior High School carrying suitcases gathered at the pickup location. They hugged friends they had not seen in a while, and boarded four large buses. As the buses departed, the students waved to their parents from the windows.

"I'm not worried, but I'll miss Wajima," said Jun Morita, a 13-year-old first year student who had evacuated to the school after Morita's house tilted in the quake. Morita's mother, 39, said she is worried as a parent, but said it is fine because her child will be with teachers and classmates.

