Victims Mourned 29 Years after Kobe Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--People renewed their commitment to passing on their memories and lessons to future generations on Wednesday as they mourned the loss of 6,434 lives in a powerful earthquake that rocked western Japan's Kobe areas 29 years ago.

Bereaved families and other people also offered prayers for the victims of a massive quake that struck central Japan's Noto Peninsula on this year's New Year's Day.

In a memorial service organized by a nonprofit organization and others at a park in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, participants observed a moment of silence at 5:46 a.m., the exact time when the magnitude-7.3 quake struck on Jan. 17, 1995.

Bamboo lanterns arranged to form the phrase "1995 Tomoni ('Together') 1.17" were lit up there, representing people's resolve to stand with people in the Noto areas and pass on the stories of the 1995 quake. Around 6,000 people visited the park to pay respect by 7 a.m.

In another memorial service hosted by the Kobe city government, Yuichi Suzuki, 34, who lost his mother in the quake and later grew up at a children's home away from the rest of his family, expressed his gratitude to those who helped him along the way.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]