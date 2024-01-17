Fujitsu CEO Apologizes over British Post Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

London, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Fujitsu Ltd. CEO Takahito Tokita apologized Tuesday for the role the Japanese technology company's faulty accounting system had in a scandal involving British post offices, according to British media.

Tokita told BBC in Davos, Switzerland, that Fujitsu has "apologized for the impact on the postmasters' lives and their families." The scandal is "a big issue, which Fujitsu takes very seriously," the broadcaster quoted him as saying.

This marked the Fujitsu CEO's first public comments on the scandal in which some 700 post office workers were wrongly charged with theft, embezzlement and other crimes between 1999 and 2015 due to the company's faulty accounting system.

Earlier on Tuesday, Paul Patterson, Fujitsu's co-CEO for Europe, told British parliament that the company has a "moral obligation" to help compensate victims.

