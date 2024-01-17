Nikkei Average Hits New 34-Year High in Morning

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's key Nikkei 225 stock average gained over 600 points at one point in morning trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, hitting a fresh 34-year high.

The Nikkei 225 briefly climbed 620.04 points, or 1.74 pct, from Tuesday to 36,239.22, its highest level since February 1990, spurred by buying of mainly semiconductor-related issues on the back of overnight rises in their U.S. counterparts.

Auto-related issues also attracted buying, supported by the yen's weakening.

Given the Nikkei's rapid advance since the start of this year, there is "a sense of overheating" in the Tokyo market, said an official at a major securities firm.

However, "individual and foreign investors are rushing to buy as Japanese stocks are currently outperforming overseas stocks," an official at a midsized securities firm said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]