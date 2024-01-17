LDP Proposes Holding Govt Speeches on Jan. 30

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday proposed holding four parliamentary policy speeches by the government on Jan. 30, instead of the opening day of the ordinary session scheduled to start on Jan. 26.

LDP parliamentary affairs chief Yasukazu Hamada made the proposal when he met with Jun Azumi, his counterpart from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Hamada also proposed that the budget committees of both parliamentary chambers meet on Jan. 29 to discuss the issue of money and politics.

The four policy speeches, including one by the prime minister, usually take place on the first day of an ordinary parliamentary session.

Opposition parties have demanded that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida give explanations about a high-profile political funds scandal involving LDP factions at parliament before the four policy speeches are made.

