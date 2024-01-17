Ex-LDP Lawmaker Kakizawa Indicted in Vote-Buying Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors on Wednesday indicted former Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Mito Kakizawa, 52, in a vote-buying case over a mayoral election in Tokyo's Koto Ward in April last year.

Former Koto Ward Mayor Yayoi Kimura, 58, and three members of the ward assembly were also indicted, without being arrested, on charges of violating the public offices election law.

According to the indictment, Kakizawa allegedly offered to give nine people, including the three assembly members, a total of 2 million yen in cash as compensation for campaigning to help Kimura win the mayoral election around February-April last year.

Kakizawa is also accused of paying about 800,000 yen as such compensation to a former assembly member around July-October the same year, while Kimura is charged with paying 1 million yen to the former assembly member around June.

In addition, Kakizawa and Kimura allegedly conspired to place online ads for about 370,000 yen to solicit votes for Kimura during the election campaign.

