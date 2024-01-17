Top Court May Review Ruling against Benefits for Same-Sex Partner

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court may review a high court judgment that the same-sex partner of a murder victim is ineligible for survivor benefits.

The top court's Third Petty Bench, presided by Justice Michiharu Hayashi, decided on Wednesday to hold oral arguments on March 5, the step necessary to change a high court ruling.

The lawsuit was filed by Yasuhide Uchiyama, 48, who claimed that the Aichi prefectural public safety board's rejection of his application for the benefits made under the crime victim compensation program was illegal and demanded that the prefectural government revoke the move.

The Supreme Court will make a decision on the issue of public benefits for same-sex partners for the first time.

Uchiyama's partner was murdered in 2014 at age 52 after they lived together for more than 20 years. The application was filed as the program stipulates payment of the benefits to those who effectively had marital relations with crime victims.

