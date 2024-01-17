Kishida Eyeing Meeting of Govt, Biz, Labor Leaders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Arrangements are underway to hold a meeting of representatives from the Japanese government, business and labor communities, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday.

Kishida is expected to call for wage hikes that exceed the inflation rate at the meeting, ahead of this year's "shunto" spring labor-management wage talks.

The prime minister apparently wants to boost his administration, which plans to implement fixed-amount tax cuts in June, at a time when its approval rating is sluggish.

The planned meeting will be the third such tripartite gathering, after ones in March and November last year. The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, the umbrella body of labor unions nationwide, plans to seek a wage hike of at least 5 pct in the upcoming shunto.

"Under the cooperation between the public and private sectors, we'll make sure to create this summer a situation in which wages are raised and disposable incomes grow," Kishida told Wednesday's liaison meeting between the government and the ruling bloc.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]