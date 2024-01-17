JAL to Promote Exec Tottori to Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines on Wednesday said it will promote Senior Managing Executive Officer Mitsuko Tottori to president, making her the first woman to take the helm of the company.

The appointment will take effect April 1.

Tottori, 59, will also be the first former cabin attendant to become JAL president. She will succeed current President Yuji Akasaka, 62, who will become chairman with the right to represent the company.

The current chairman, Yoshiharu Ueki, 71, will retire from his post.

After joining JAL in 1985, Tottori became head of the Cabin Attendants Division in 2020. She served as managing executive officer before becoming senior managing executive officer in 2023.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]