Fuwa to Leave JCP Leadership

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Tetsuzo Fuwa, former president of the Japanese Communist Party's Central Committee, is expected to leave the committee, informed sources said Wednesday.

Known as a leading Marxist-Leninist in Japan and the party's "theoretical pillar," Fuwa, 93, served as chairman of the party before becoming president.

But his name was not on the list of nominees for the next committee that was shown to representatives at the ongoing convention in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, party sources said.

He is expected to become an honorary executive, with the personnel change set to be approved on Thursday, when the convention ends. If he departs the committee, he would no longer be directly involved in party management, a JCP executive said.

Attention is also focused on the fate of longest-serving JCP Chair Kazuo Shii, who has been in office for more than 23 years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]