Visitor Spending in Japan Tops 5 T. Yen for 1st Time in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Spending by foreign visitors to Japan totaled 5,292.3 billion yen in 2023, topping 5 trillion yen for the first time on record, preliminary government data showed Wednesday.

The figure exceeded the previous record of 4.8 trillion yen, marked in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the government's target of 5 trillion yen adopted in March last year, according to the data from the Japan Tourism Agency.

The rise stemmed from a rapid recovery in demand for visits to Japan after the government removed COVID-19 border controls at the end of April. The yen's weakness and inflation also helped boost consumption by foreign tourists in value terms.

Separately, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday that the estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in 2023 increased 6.5-fold from the previous year to 25,066,100, reaching some 80 pct of the record high of 31.88 million, posted in 2019.

In December alone, the number of such visitors stood at 2,734,000, a record high for the month and an 8.2 pct increase from December 2019.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]