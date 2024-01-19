Mental Care Needed for Quake-Affected Kids in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Nanao, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--A place where children can come and play together and receive support has been offered on an island in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa, which was hit hard by a powerful earthquake on the first day of this year.

The facility, called "Densho no Yakata," at a local community center on the island of Notojima, part of the city of Nanao, is opened to children as a playground from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. At the facility, children are allowed to craft something and play board games, among other activities, so that they can spend a joyful time and avoid being isolated during evacuation.

Meanwhile, guardians, including parents, are concerned about the quake's psychological impacts on children as some kids "play earthquake." The situation suggests that mental care is needed for children affected by the Jan. 1 temblor, which measured up to the maximum level of 7 on Japan's seismic intensity scale and has left more than 230 people dead in the prefecture.

About 30 children, mainly elementary school pupils, visit the facility and play together while being watched over by adults, including parents and child care workers, and even by local junior high school students.

"Look, I made a key ring," one child said. "I lost again," another remarked. Some children were making dolls out of tree branches and pine cones, and others were thrilled to play shogi or cards.

