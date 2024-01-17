Daihatsu to Mull Recalling 2 Models over Test Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Daihatsu Motor Co. made it clear Wednesday that the Japanese automaker will consider recalling two minivehicle models that might not meet safety standards.

Likely to be recalled are the Cast and its sister model sold as the Pixis Joy by its parent Toyota Motor Corp., Keita Ide, Daihatsu's Corporate Management Group head, told an online press briefing. Recall procedures are expected to start after details are worked out.

Daihatsu has suspended production of all models since its large-scale cheating on new model safety tests and application procedures for type certificates for mass production came to light.

The two models sold about 320,000 units from 2015 until the end of production in June 2023.

Daihatsu has found that their doors may not be unlocked in the case of side collisions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]