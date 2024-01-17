Japan Panel Proposes Prison Terms for Economic Secret Leaks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel of experts proposed Wednesday that prison terms of up to 10 years be imposed on those who leak or fraudulently obtain confidential information crucial to the country's economic security.

This was included in the panel's proposals on the planned establishment of a security clearance system under which the government certifies individuals qualified to handle such classified information.

The government plans to submit legislation related to the system to the ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, to be convened Jan. 26.

The panel called for classifying information on vulnerabilities to cyberattacks and supply chains and on other important matters into several levels by the degree of significance.

The panel concluded that the penalties for leaking information listed on the top two levels should be the same as those stipulated under the law on protecting specially designated secrets related to national security.

