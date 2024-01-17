U.S. Forces Japan Transport Aid Supplies to Quake-Hit Area

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Forces Japan transported relief supplies by helicopter Wednesday to support people affected by the powerful earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan. 1.

A U.S. military helicopter flew twice on the day between the Self-Defense Forces' Komatsu air base in the Ishikawa city of Komatsu and Noto Airport in Wajima, another city in the central Japan prefecture.

SDF members received boxes of the supplies at the airport. The items will be delivered to evacuation shelters.

In 2011, the U.S. military undertook Operation Tomodachi relief activities to help Japan in response to the March 11 massive quake and tsunami that hit the Tohoku northeastern region. It also transported relief supplies using Osprey aircraft at the time of the 2016 quake disaster in Kumamoto Prefecture.

"It's very encouraging that U.S. Forces Japan are helping the transportation of relief supplies," Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters during his visit to Noto Airport to cheer up SDF members. "A friend in need is a friend indeed. I feel that this is a second Operation Tomodachi."

