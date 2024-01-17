Japan LDP Eyes More Info Disclosure for Party Ticket Buyers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to expand the scope of information subject to disclosure regarding fundraising party ticket buyers, LDP members said Wednesday.

The LDP hopes to enact a revision of the political funds control law including the tougher disclosure rule during the ordinary parliamentary session from Jan. 26.

The party will also consider ways to prevent intraparty factions at the center of a high-profile political funds scandal from being involved in the appointments of ministers or party executives.

The LDP held the third meeting of its political reform headquarters Wednesday.

"It's a very serious situation that will damage public trust," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the LDP's president, who leads the headquarters, told the meeting.

