Japan Faces Challenges from Inbound Tourism Recovery

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Inbound tourism demand has almost recovered from the coronavirus crisis in Japan, but the quick resurgence in foreign travelers highlights such challenges as geographical gaps in terms of visitor numbers, labor shortages in local service industries and overtourism.

The number of visitors to Japan in 2023 increased to about 80 pct of the pre-pandemic 2019 level, with their spending reaching 5 trillion yen for the first time, partly assisted by the yen’s depreciation.

Retailers enjoyed brisk sales of luxury goods and other tax-free items.

“More and more customers are expected to come (from abroad),” said an official of the Japan Department Stores Association.

But further growth in inbound tourism consumption depends on whether visitors from mainland China will recover, people familiar with the matter said, pointing out that before the crisis 30 pct of visitors were from China and that their spending made up around 35 pct of the total consumption by foreign tourists.

