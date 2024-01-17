TSE to Oblige Listed Firms to Disclose Info in English

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday proposed that over 1,600 companies listed on its Prime section be obliged to promptly disclose earnings and other key information in Japanese and English at the same time.

The proposal was presented at a meeting of an expert panel. The TSE plans to apply the obligation in stages from March 2025, with related guidelines to be released late next month.

The move is aimed at narrowing the information gap between domestic and foreign investors and making it easier to attract investment from abroad.

Financial results and other important information subject to timely disclosure have a significant impact on investment behavior. Foreign investors, who account for 70 pct of trading on the Prime section, attach importance to such information.

The TSE has therefore judged it is necessary to ensure the promptness of English disclosure on the Prime section.

