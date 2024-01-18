Shii to Step Down as JCP Leader after 23 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Communist Party Chairman Kazuo Shii is expected to step down after serving in the post over 23 years, the longest in the party's history, senior JCP officials said Thursday.

The 69-year-old will likely be succeeded by Tomoko Tamura, 58, the party's policy commission chair.

The change is expected to be formally approved later on Thursday, the final day of a four-day JCP convention in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, west of Tokyo.

After becoming JCP leader in November 2000, Shii led the party's shift toward a more flexible approach, including recognizing the Imperial system and the Self-Defense Forces.

He also worked on trying to get opposition parties to work together in the fight against the ruling coalition in national elections.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]