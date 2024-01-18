Kishida Declines to Comment on Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Thursday declined to comment on news reports that a former chief accountant of a ruling party faction formerly led by himself is expected to face criminal charges over a high-profile political funds scandal.

"The investigation is still underway. I need to refrain from saying something at this moment," Kishida told reporters.

The former chief accountant is suspected of failing to report about 30 million yen in revenues and expenditures in the Liberal Democratic Party faction that had been led by Kishida until December, according to the news reports.

