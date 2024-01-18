LDP Faction Accountants to Face Charges over Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo prosecutors plan to press criminal charges as early as Friday against officials of three factions of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party over the factions' alleged failure to log large incomes in their political funds reports, informed sources said Thursday.

The three LDP factions at the center of the high-profile political funds scandal are Seiwa Seisaku Kenkyukai, formerly headed by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Shisuikai, headed by former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai, and Kochi Seisaku Kenkyukai, previously led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office plan to indict without arrest the chief accountants of the Abe and Nikai factions, which are believed to have failed to report hundreds of millions of yen in fundraising party revenues in violation of the political funds control law.

Also on suspicion of violating the law, a former chief accountant of the Kishida faction is expected to face a summary indictment. Among LDP lawmakers, House of Councillors member Yasutada Ono, 64, and House of Representatives member Yaichi Tanigawa, 82, are likely to face similar charges.

According to the sources, the Abe and Nikai factions set sales quotas for fundraising party tickets for member lawmakers, and revenues in excess of the quotas were kicked back to the lawmakers who sold the tickets. Also, multiple lawmakers of the factions are believed to have kept some fundraising party revenues at hand instead of giving the money to the factions.

